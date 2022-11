Washkurak (wrist) was taken off the non-roster injured reserve and reassigned to AHL Springfield, per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Washkurak sustained the wrist injury during a preseason game and underwent surgery Sept. 26. He had 13 goals, 23 points and 50 PIM in 64 AHL contests last season. He's not expected to be called up by St. Louis anytime soon.