Blues' Keean Washkurak: Massive night in OHL
Washkurak scored twice and added four assists in OHL Mississauga's 10-3 rout of Sudbury on Sunday.
A fifth round selection (155th overall) of St. Louis in the 2019 draft, Washkurak is now averaging more than a point per game this season (38 points in 37 games) following Sunday's explosion. The 18-year-old is a long-term project for the Blues, but he clearly has some offensive upside. Deep dynasty league owners should monitor Washkurak over the next couple seasons.
