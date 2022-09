Washkurak will undergo wrist surgery Monday that will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.

Based on his recovery timeline, Washkurak will likely start the season on non-roster injured reserve. Once cleared to play, the 21-year-old center will almost certainly be sent to AHL Springfield where he figures to spend he bulk of the 2022-23 campaign. As such, Washkurak shouldn't be expected to offer much in the way of fantasy value.