Washkurak secured a three-year, entry-level deal with the Blues on Tuesday.

Washkurak was a fifth-round selection by the Blues in the 2019 NHL Draft and is coming off a career year in the OHL that saw him set career highs in goals (22) and points (52) despite playing in just 49 games. If the 19-year-old center makes the jump to the professional ranks next year, it will likely be in the minors and figures to be a year or two before he would get a chance to make his NHL debut.