Hayes scored twice, added an assist, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-1 win over the Devils.

Hayes' first goal of the season stood as the game-winner, and he also factored in on both empty-netters. The 31-year-old has struggled to adjust early in his Blues tenure -- he had just two assists over the first eight contests of the campaign before Friday's breakout. The center is at five points, nine shots on net, six hits and a plus-2 rating through nine appearances. While this was a positive step, Hayes is likely to remain in a bottom-six role until he shows more consistency.