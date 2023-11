Hayes recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Lightning.

Hayes earned a helper on a Jakub Vrana tally in the second period. The assist was Hayes' first point in five games. The center is up to six points, 15 shots on net, eight PIM and a plus-2 rating through 14 contests. The Blues haven't scored a lot early in the season -- though their offense can be explosive at times. That's left Hayes on the periphery for point production in a third-line role.