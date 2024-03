Hayes notched a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Hayes extended St. Louis' lead to 3-0 early in the second period, beating Jeremy Swayman off the rush, before adding an assist on Brandon Saad's goal later in the frame. It's the first multi-point game for Hayes since Dec, 23 -- he has just two goals and five points in his last 24 contests. The 31-year-old center is up to 12 goals and 25 points through 65 games this season.