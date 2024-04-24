Hayes posted 13 goals and 16 assists across 79 games during the 2023-24 season.

Hayes centered the third line for most of the season, and his limited playing time -- he averaged 14:28 of ice time -- led to the worst scoring performance of his career. The 31-year-old ended up being a healthy scratch three times in April. Hayes has two years remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $3.6 million per year, and the Blues may want that contract off their books as they try to inject youth into their lineup during this rebuild.