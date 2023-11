Hayes scored the game-winning goal in a 6-5 road win against the Coyotes.

Hayes beat backup Connor Ingram at 4:13 of the third period to give the Blues the lead, and there were no additional markers. He ended up with three shots on goals with a hit, and he won an amazing 15 faceoff attempts in 19 tries in his 15:14 of ice time across 21 shifts. It's hard to believe, but with his assist in Anaheim on Sunday, Hayes has strung together points in consecutive games for the first time this season.