Hayes scored a goal and dished out an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Sabres.

Hayes is skating on the second line and the second power-play unit. He has put forth modest returns with 11 points and 34 shots on net through 22 games. The 31-year-old forward won't be easy to depend on for fantasy purposes with 14:40 of ice time per game, but it wouldn't be surprising if he improved a bit considering he posted 54 points -- 16 with the man advantage -- through 81 games last year.