Hayes scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Hayes has found his scoring touch with four goals and two helpers over his last nine contests. The 31-year-old's improved play got him onto the second line after toiling in a bottom-six role to start the campaign. He's at six tallies, six assists, 39 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 25 appearances overall. Hayes could have more fantasy upside as long as he's playing with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou.