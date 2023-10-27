Hayes logged an assist in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Flames.

Hayes has struggled early in the season, logging two assists through his first six outings with the Blues. He was on the third line Thursday in an 11-forward, seven-defensemen lineup. The 31-year-old's non-scoring numbers haven't been particularly useful either -- he's at four shots on net, three hits, one blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM. With a lackluster role on a low-scoring team, Hayes is likely best left on the waiver wire in fantasy.