St. Louis acquired Hayes from Philadelphia on Tuesday in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Hayes still has three seasons left on his seven-year, $50 million contract. The Flyers will retain 50% of the deal. The 31-year-old forward registered 18 goals and 54 points in 81 games during the 2022-23 campaign. Hayes will add some additional scoring punch to St. Louis' middle-six forward group.