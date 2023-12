Hayes scored two goals in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

His two tallies came 31 seconds apart early in the second period to give the Blues a fairly short-lived 3-2 lead. Hayes hasn't been able to build up much momentum in his first season with St. Louis, not getting on the scoresheet for more than two games in a row at any point, and the 31-year-old has a disappointing eight goals and 14 points through 28 contests.