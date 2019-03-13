Kostin scored his eighth goal of the season in AHL San Antonio's 4-1 loss to Iowa on Tuesday.

St. Louis was hoping that Kostin's play would improve dramatically after a lackluster first season in North America and it simply hasn't happened. In fact, he has actually been worse this year than last. He has just 20 points in 53 games to go along with an abysmal minus-26 rating. Kostin is far too young to give up on (he won't turn 20 years old until May) and he played very little in his draft season in his native Russia, but the early returns are not strong. All the Blues can do here is stay the course and hope his play improves over time.