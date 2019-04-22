Blues' Klim Kostin: Among Black Aces call-ups
Kostin was recalled from AHL San Antonio on Monday as part of the club's Black Aces. In addition, forwards Jordan Nolan and Austin Poganski and defensemen Chris Butler, Niko Mikkola, Mitch Reinke and Jake Walman have been promoted from the minors.
Kostin hasn't developed in North America quite as the team had hoped, accumulating just 22 points in 60 games to go along with a brutal minus-28 rating this season. The 19-year-old will be on the final year of his entry-level contract next season, and will likely start in the minors after his lackluster start to his career barring a solid training camp.
