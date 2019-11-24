Blues' Klim Kostin: Buries first NHL goal
Kostin scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.
The milestone will be a little bittersweet given the result of the game, but the first-round pick from 2017 can check it off his list. He's added six hits and five shots on goal in four games since his callup on Nov. 13. The 20-year-old Russian will likely remain in a fourth-line role while he's with the big club.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.