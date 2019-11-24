Kostin scored his first NHL goal in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

The milestone will be a little bittersweet given the result of the game, but the first-round pick from 2017 can check it off his list. He's added six hits and five shots on goal in four games since his callup on Nov. 13. The 20-year-old Russian will likely remain in a fourth-line role while he's with the big club.