Kostin recorded three goals and three assists through four preseason games.

Kostin has a decent chance to make the final roster Opening Night. The 2017 first-round pick (31st overall) has spent the last two years developing his game with AHL San Antonio, and he came into this year's training camp on a mission. He's looked more aggressive and unleashes his shot more often. Whether there's an open roster spot for Kostin remains to be seen, but if Jordan Kyrou (kneecap) isn't ready that could open the door.