Kostin recorded six goals and 22 assists in 67 AHL games during the 2017-18 season.

Kostin was the top-rated European prospect in the 2017 NHL Draft, so he was considered a steal at No. 31 overall. Luckily, the Blues were able to get him into their minor-league system immediately so he could adjust to the American game. However, AHL San Antonio was a co-op with the Avalanche last season, so the focus on developing Kostin was neglected compared to an exclusively St. Louis squad. The Blues are in desperate need of a top-six center, but Kostin's AHL stats don't scream that he'll be that guy right out of training camp. Still, standing at 6-foot-3 and 212 pounds, the 19-year-old will be given a shot at the 23-man roster, and his odds to make it could increase if St. Louis can't reel in a center when free agency begins July 1. The Blues will be San Antonio's sole affiliate in 2018-19, so Kostin will get the necessary development next year either way.