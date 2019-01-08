Blues' Klim Kostin: Finishes WJC with six points
Kostin scored three goals and added three assists in seven games while leading Team Russia to the bronze medal in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.
Kostin was the captain of Team Russia and performed well against the world's best, and he now has 14 points in 12 games at the tournament over the last two years. The 19-year-old has now returned to AHL San Antonio to finish the season. The Blues have little incentive to elevate the 19-year-old to the big club since he only has 11 points in 28 games, and if he plays 11 games in 2018-19 and 11 more next season, he'll be available for Seattle's upcoming expansion draft.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...