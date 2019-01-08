Kostin scored three goals and added three assists in seven games while leading Team Russia to the bronze medal in the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Kostin was the captain of Team Russia and performed well against the world's best, and he now has 14 points in 12 games at the tournament over the last two years. The 19-year-old has now returned to AHL San Antonio to finish the season. The Blues have little incentive to elevate the 19-year-old to the big club since he only has 11 points in 28 games, and if he plays 11 games in 2018-19 and 11 more next season, he'll be available for Seattle's upcoming expansion draft.