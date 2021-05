Kostin will return to St. Louis on Tuesday. The 21-year-old forward will join the Blues' taxi squad after completing his mandatory quarantine, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Kostin was pretty solid in the KHL this season, picking up seven goals and 18 points in 43 contests with Avangard Omsk. He could be an option during the postseason if the Blues are able to hold onto a playoff spot.