Blues' Klim Kostin: Heads to World Juniors
Kostin was loaned from AHL San Antonio to Team Russia for the World Junior Championship, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Kostin has experience with Team Russia, as he scored a team-high five goals and eight points in seven games in the 2018 tournament. The 19-year-old pivot is still working on his development and hasn't been recalled to the big club yet, and he has 11 points in 28 games for San Antonio.
