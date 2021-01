Coach Craig Berube said Thursday that Kostin won't join the team at training camp right away because of visa issues, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Berube's unsure when Kostin will be back in North America, but he signaled that the 6-foot-3 center would get an opportunity with the big club once he returns. The Blues loaned Kostin to Omsk Avangard of the KHL back in September. The 21-year-old has played 23 games with the team this year, posting a goal and four helpers.