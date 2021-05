Kostin will be promoted to St. Louis' active roster and make his season debut Wednesday versus Minnesota, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kostin has spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with Avangard Omsk of the KHL, picking up seven goals and 18 points in 43 contests. The 2017 first-round pick will likely slot into a bottom-six role for Wednesday's contest.