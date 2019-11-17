Kostin recorded two shots on net and four hits during 11:45 of ice time in his NHL debut Saturday against the Ducks.

Kostin was the top-rated European prospect entering the 2017 draft, but issues about his KHL contract dropped his stock, allowing the Blues to select him at 31st overall. The big-bodied forward (6-3, 212) played the last two seasons in the AHL adjusting to North American hockey, and he finally made his long-awaited NHL debut during Saturday's 4-1 loss. The Blues struggled, but Kostin did his job as a physical winger who wasn't scared to fire the puck. The 20-year-old hopes to stay with the big club for a few more games, but he may be demoted again if the Blues decide to sign Troy Brouwer or Jamie McGinn -- who are both on PTOs.