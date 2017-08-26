Blues' Klim Kostin: Ready for Rookie Showcase
Kostin (shoulder) will play in next week's NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Toronto, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The immensely skilled forward will be eager to show off his talents after enduring an injury-plagued 2016-17 campaign with the KHL's Moscow Dynamo. However, as a prospect drafted by the Blues with a first-round (31st overall) pick in this year's draft, it remains to be seen whether he can make the grand leap from the European league to the NHL right away -- the upcoming rookie event should help paint such a picture.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...