Kostin (shoulder) will play in next week's NHLPA Rookie Showcase in Toronto, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The immensely skilled forward will be eager to show off his talents after enduring an injury-plagued 2016-17 campaign with the KHL's Moscow Dynamo. However, as a prospect drafted by the Blues with a first-round (31st overall) pick in this year's draft, it remains to be seen whether he can make the grand leap from the European league to the NHL right away -- the upcoming rookie event should help paint such a picture.