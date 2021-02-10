Kostin remains on loan from the Blues with Omsk Avangard of the KHL, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

At this point, it seems unlikely that Kostin will return to the AHL this season. The 2017 first-round pick (31st overall) the last three seasons in the AHL following his draft selection, but he never showed enough to secure a consistent role with the big club. The 21-year-old is starting to find his game in his home country, as he's now produced eight points over the last three games, bringing his total to 17 points through 38 contests. This could provide the confidence that Kostin needs to make it at the NHL level. The 2021-22 season still seems like his best target at this time.