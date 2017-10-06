Blues' Klim Kostin: Sent to AHL
Kostin (lower body) was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.
Kostin had a fringe chance of making the Opening Night roster, but this injury has held him back to the point that the Blues apparently feel it best to send him down to the minors for the time being. Once healthy, the Russian national could receive a recall to get another shot at the big club.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...