Kostin (lower body) was assigned to AHL San Antonio on Thursday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic St. Louis reports.

Kostin had a fringe chance of making the Opening Night roster, but this injury has held him back to the point that the Blues apparently feel it best to send him down to the minors for the time being. Once healthy, the Russian national could receive a recall to get another shot at the big club.

