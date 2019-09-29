Blues' Klim Kostin: Sent to minors
Kostin was dropped to AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Kostin will suit up in the AHL for the third straight season after being drafted 31st overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. The 20-year-old forward had an impressive preseason with six points in four games but it wasn't enough to earn him an NHL roster spot heading into the regular season.
