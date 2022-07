Kostin signed a one-year, one-way contract extension with the Blues on Wednesday.

Kostin spent most of the 2021-22 game with the big club, picking up nine points through 40 appearances, but he also drew into 17 games with AHL Springfield, collecting six points over that span. The 23-year-old winger will probably take on a larger role with the Blues in 2022-23, but it's unlikely he'll produce enough offense to become a useful fantasy option.