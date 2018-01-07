Kostin has two goals, nine assists and 47 PIM through 27 games for AHL San Antonio.

When the Blues drafted Kostin, a Russian national, they knew he would need some time to adjust to the smaller sheet of ice that America provides. The 2017 first-round pick is starting to get the hang of it, but it's apparent he'll need more time before getting called up to the big club. However, it's just as apparent that the Kostin holds the raw talent to be a serious threat in the NHL eventually, as he posted five goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating through five games in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Barring more injuries to Blues' forwards, Kostin likely won't get a chance with the big club this season, but his name is one to keep in mind for future seasons.