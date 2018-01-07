Blues' Klim Kostin: Still making adjustments to American game
Kostin has two goals, nine assists and 47 PIM through 27 games for AHL San Antonio.
When the Blues drafted Kostin, a Russian national, they knew he would need some time to adjust to the smaller sheet of ice that America provides. The 2017 first-round pick is starting to get the hang of it, but it's apparent he'll need more time before getting called up to the big club. However, it's just as apparent that the Kostin holds the raw talent to be a serious threat in the NHL eventually, as he posted five goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating through five games in the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. Barring more injuries to Blues' forwards, Kostin likely won't get a chance with the big club this season, but his name is one to keep in mind for future seasons.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...