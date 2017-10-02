Kostin will be sidelined 7-to-10 days with a lower-body ailment.

Once given the all clear, Kostin could be inline for a spot on the 23-man roster -- although the fact that he can be assigned to the minors without going through waivers could factor into the decision. Injuries have opened the door for several youngsters to crack the Blues' lineup and the organization will likely want to take a hard look at its 2017 first-round pick.