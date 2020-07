Kostin, along with Austin Poganski, Jake Walman and Derrick Pouliot, took part in Monday's Group A training camp session, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Kostin played in four NHL contests with the Blues this year, in which he registered one goal, five shots and six hits while averaging 8:32 of ice time. It seems unlikely Kostin will see action in the postseason, though he could certainly challenge Mackenzie MacEachern or Jordan Kyrou for a spot in the lineup.