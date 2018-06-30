Brodziak, a pending unrestricted free agent, is likely to be reunited with the Oilers, the team that took him in the seventh round of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Brodziak reportedly has narrowed down his list of potential suitors to three, but a reunion tour with the Oilers could be particularly appealing to him since he's from Edmonton. He appeared in 81 games with the Blues last year, proceeding to register 10 goals, 23 assists and a career-best 52.1-percent win rate in faceoffs. There's probably value in taking Brodziak with a late-round fantasy pick this fall, but be forewarned that he's cemented in a bottom-six role, where it's generally difficult to stay productive offensively.