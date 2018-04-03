Brodziak recorded two assists during Monday's 4-2 loss to Washington.

This was the 33-year-old forward's second multi-point outing through his past 12 games, and he's up to a respectable nine points -- one goal -- during that stretch. Brodziak has been skating primarily in a top-six role of late, and it's clearly been a boost to his fantasy value. He could be worth a grab in deep seasonal settings or utilized as a source of cap relief in daily contests with St. Louis looking to chase down a playoff berth over the final week.