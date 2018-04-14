Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Finishes season on high note
Brodziak posted 10 goals and 33 points in 81 games this season.
Brodziak may have been the largest beneficiary of center Paul Stastny's trade to Winnipeg. The 33-year-old was promoted from the fourth line to the second line and thrived, racking up one goal and 12 helpers in 19 games. Brodziak had 20 points in the previous 62 games on the fourth line.
