Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Leads the way against Canucks
Brodziak set up Patrik Berglund's opening goal in the first period and netted the eventual game winner in the middle frame Saturday against Vancouver.
The fourth-line center doesn't put up many multi-point efforts, so don't expect this to become a trend. Brodziak had been held off the scoresheet in all of December leading up to Saturday and has managed just 12 points through 37 games. The veteran can be of value in deeper leagues due to his six goals, but don't expect much from a grinder who hasn't put up more than 25 points since 2011-12.
