Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Logs assist in defeat
Brodziak was able to collect a secondary assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Vegas.
The 33-year-old made a slick zone entry pass, which Magnus Paajarvi buried seconds later on a wraparound. Brodziak has now recorded two points in his last three games after going pointless the first six games of the 2017-18 season. Still with the Canadian only receiving 11:26 of ice time and a bottom-six role seemingly set in stone, any point total above 20 would be surprising for Brodziak.
