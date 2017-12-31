Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Multi-point effort in victory
Brodziak potted his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over Carolina.
Brodziak saw a season-high 16:19 of ice time in the victory and has notched two goals and five points in his last four games. He may be going through a hot streak, but Brodziak's fantasy value remains limited due to his bottom-six role. Brodziak already has as many points (15) as he had all of last season, but he still should only be owned in deeper formats.
