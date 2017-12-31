Brodziak potted his seventh goal of the season and added a helper in Saturday's win over Carolina.

Brodziak saw a season-high 16:19 of ice time in the victory and has notched two goals and five points in his last four games. He may be going through a hot streak, but Brodziak's fantasy value remains limited due to his bottom-six role. Brodziak already has as many points (15) as he had all of last season, but he still should only be owned in deeper formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories