Brodziak posted one assist and 13 PIM in 10 games since the calendar flip.

Brodziak isn't on the Blues for his offensive skills, as he starts 70.7 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. Therefore, the plus-7 rating on the season is a win for Brodziak, but fantasy owners should continue to stay away from this veteran pivot.

