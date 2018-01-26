Blues' Kyle Brodziak: One point in new year
Brodziak posted one assist and 13 PIM in 10 games since the calendar flip.
Brodziak isn't on the Blues for his offensive skills, as he starts 70.7 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. Therefore, the plus-7 rating on the season is a win for Brodziak, but fantasy owners should continue to stay away from this veteran pivot.
More News
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Leads the way against Canucks•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Returning Sunday•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Will travel with team•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Undisclosed ailment sidelines center•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Puts home two in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...