Brodziak scored a goal and an assist while adding two shots and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Kings.

It's his first multi-point game since the calendar flipped to 2018, as Brodziak had managed to produce only two goals and six points in his last 26 games. His prolonged scoring drought has mirrored the performance of the Blues as a whole, but the 33-year-old has still scored double-digit goals this season for the first time since 2011-12.