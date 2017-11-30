Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Puts home two in loss
Brodziak scored both his team's goals in a 3-2 loss to Anaheim on Wednesday.
Brodziak has three goals in his past two games after getting two in his first 23 this season. That tells you this surge is likely a temporary thing and probably won't last for long. If you need a cheap daily play this week, he might pay off for you if he keeps his streak going, but that's the extent of his fantasy value for now.
