Brodziak (undisclosed) will return for Sunday's tilt against Winnipeg.

The 33-year-old originally sustained the ailment Thursday against Anaheim, and his injury will only cost him one game. Brodziak is currently riding an eight-game pointless streak but has still notched 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 33 games in 2017-18.

