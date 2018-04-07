Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Runs assist streak to three games
Brodziak set up two goals Friday in a 4-1 victory over Chicago.
That's five points in his past three games and six in his past five, all in the form of assists, so Brodziak has done a nice job of getting his teammates in position to shine. With one game left and the season on the line, he could be a strong value play to keep your daily team under the cap.
More News
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Dishes two helpers in loss•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Working on second line•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Picks up two points in Saturday's win•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: One point in new year•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Multi-point effort in victory•
-
Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Leads the way against Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...