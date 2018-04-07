Brodziak set up two goals Friday in a 4-1 victory over Chicago.

That's five points in his past three games and six in his past five, all in the form of assists, so Brodziak has done a nice job of getting his teammates in position to shine. With one game left and the season on the line, he could be a strong value play to keep your daily team under the cap.

