Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Strong night against Columbus
Brodziak scored his second goal of the season and added an assist in Saturday's win over Columbus.
The fourth-line center looked good in the victory, firing six shots on goal in 1:17 of ice time. Brodziak has a 40-plus-point season to his name, but at this stage in his career, he's purely a bottom-six depth player. The 33-year-old can net the occasional goal, but he remains valuable in only the deepest of leagues.
