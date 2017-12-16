Blues' Kyle Brodziak: Undisclosed ailment sidelines center
Brodziak is "too banged up" to play in Saturday night's home game against the Jets, David Solomon of 590 The Fan reports, adding that Oskar Sundqvist will tag into the lineup in Brodziak's place.
It's difficult to know when Brodziak might be able to return given the cryptic language of this latest report, but it doesn't sound all that severe on the surface. By default, consider him day-to-day ahead of Sunday's game in Winnipeg.
