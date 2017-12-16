Brodziak (undisclosed) will travel with his teammates to Winnipeg for Sunday's game against the Jets, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Brodziak has already been ruled out of Saturday's clash with Winnipeg, but whatever's keeping the veteran forward out of that match clearly isn't overly serious, as he'll likely be considered a game-time call for Sunday's tilt. Either way, fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with the fourth-line grinder's status, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in the majority of season-long formats.