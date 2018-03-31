Brodziak had one assist, one hit and a plus-1 rating during 16:47 of ice time in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Ever since the Blues dished center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg, they've relied on Brodziak to quarterback the second line. Since the trade, the veteran pivot's usage has shot up from averaging 12:20 of ice time per game to 17:18, and it's shown on the scoresheet. Brodziak now has one goal and seven points in the last 10 games, and he's consistently manning a line with Alexander Steen, so the 33-year-old center could be a value option in daily leagues.