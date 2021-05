Clifford posted an assist and two shots on net in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 2.

Clifford didn't do much on offense with a career-low seven points in 50 regular-season contests this year. The 30-year-old forward works on the fourth line for the Blues, so opportunities to contribute on offense are likely to be few against a smothering Avalanche defense in the first round.