Clifford scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Clifford tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 5:46 of the first period. The 30-year-old Clifford is up to three goals, 12 shots on net, 22 hits and 12 PIM through 13 appearances. He usually plays in a bottom-six role with little fantasy appeal.